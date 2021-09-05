American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,298,115 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Provident Financial Services worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

