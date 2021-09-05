American Century Companies Inc. Buys 203,830 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 323.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

ABNB opened at $158.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

