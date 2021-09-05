American Century Companies Inc. Buys 288,215 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2,120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.40% of AGCO worth $39,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AGCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

