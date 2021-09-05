American Century Companies Inc. Buys 643,749 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 270.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,749 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.75% of Matador Resources worth $31,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

