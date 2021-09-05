American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 853.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $274.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

