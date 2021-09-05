American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.68 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Teck Resources worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

