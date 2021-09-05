American Century Companies Inc. Has $32.89 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3,940.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $36,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

