American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Eagle Materials worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

