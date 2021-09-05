American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.93 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.70% of Canada Goose worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

