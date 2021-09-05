American Century Companies Inc. Has $37.67 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.03% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,006,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

KRG opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

