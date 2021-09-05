American Century Companies Inc. Sells 163,486 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $32,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.70 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.