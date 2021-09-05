American Century Companies Inc. Sells 55,816 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sensata Technologies worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,239,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.21 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

