American Century Companies Inc. Sells 602,594 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $40,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,656,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,458,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

