American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.28% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

