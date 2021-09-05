American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $38,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

