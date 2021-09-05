American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the period. American Express makes up 7.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.33% of American Express worth $436,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,887. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

