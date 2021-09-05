American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

