American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Cuts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.0% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.