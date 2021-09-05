American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Grows Holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827,000 shares during the quarter. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF comprises 27.2% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 82.68% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $576,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 49,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYDW opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.