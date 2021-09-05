American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Sells 10,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

