Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $272.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

