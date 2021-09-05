Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $298.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

