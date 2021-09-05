Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17.

