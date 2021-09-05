Amon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,331.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Amon has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $4,331.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00809402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.