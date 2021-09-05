Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,860,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

