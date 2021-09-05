Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $18.90 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $155.89 million and $24.10 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $18.90 or 0.00037212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,553 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

