Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.40 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $110.40 million and $1.67 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 160,821,188 coins and its circulating supply is 117,365,410 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.