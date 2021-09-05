Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.36 and the highest is $5.51. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.35. 388,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,345. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $248.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

