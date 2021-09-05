Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,508. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

