Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a 52 week low of $102.72 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

