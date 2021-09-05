Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $19,205,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 95,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $663.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

