Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $990.70 million to $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $894.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

