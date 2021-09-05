Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $266.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $280.24 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $235.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $53.62 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.