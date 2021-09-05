Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Farmland Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FPI stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $411.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

