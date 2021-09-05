Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Groupon reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a P/E ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

