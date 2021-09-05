Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $2.57 EPS

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.71. Netflix posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

NFLX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $590.53. 2,684,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.88. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.