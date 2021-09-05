Analysts Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PolyPid stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.29. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

