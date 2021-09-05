Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Savara posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Savara by 135.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 298,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,791. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

