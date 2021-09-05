Analysts Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Affimed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

