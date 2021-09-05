Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce $567.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.25 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $232.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

