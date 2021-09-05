Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. CAI International posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%.

CAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,906,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CAI International has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

