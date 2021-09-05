Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.