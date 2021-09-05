Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.66 EPS

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.