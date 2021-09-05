Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

RHI opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $23,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

