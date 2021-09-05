Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

