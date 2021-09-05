Analysts Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIT. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.29 on Friday. Triterras has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.