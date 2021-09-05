Analyzing AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Silver Spike Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 7.18 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -16.83 Silver Spike Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Silver Spike Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AudioEye and Silver Spike Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silver Spike Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.75%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Silver Spike Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Silver Spike Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -37.98% -55.65% -33.55% Silver Spike Acquisition N/A -2,655.44% -52.14%

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Spike Acquisition has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of AudioEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Silver Spike Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AudioEye beats Silver Spike Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

