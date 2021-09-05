Analyzing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.33 $23.50 million $0.61 54.51 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -53.36

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.35% -1.44% 5.55% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BellRing Brands and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 10 0 2.91 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

