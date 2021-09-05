Analyzing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & Datto (NYSE:MSP)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Datto shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Datto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ImageWare Systems and Datto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Datto 0 5 6 0 2.55

Datto has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Datto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datto is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Datto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 3.54 -$7.25 million N/A N/A Datto $518.78 million 8.11 $22.50 million $0.35 74.06

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Datto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 165.33% -49.34% 75.82% Datto 7.87% 2.62% 2.43%

Summary

Datto beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

