Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Apartment Income REIT worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3,276.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

