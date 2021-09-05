ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Cap of $208.41 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $208.41 million and $16.51 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00007665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

